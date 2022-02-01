LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — As winter brings snow to the Kansas City area, snow brought traffic jams in grocery store parking lot and aisles.

“Just getting some last-minute things so I don’t have to get out,” shopper Donna Sturdevant said.



At Hy-Vee in Lee’s Summit off S.W. Ward Road, dozens of people flocked to the grocery store to get ready for the winter blast.

“We really don’t want to go out probably tomorrow and Thursday if we can avoid it,” Luis Guzman said.

“There’s a larger crowd here than I expected here, especially more people than I’ve seen here in a long time,” shopper Alexander Fox said. “Looks like we’re not the only one ones with the idea going out to get things done early.”

The store manager said it had been busy for hours.

“Anytime they call for snow, those couple of days leading up to it are a little chaotic,” manager Zach Jones said. “Between the two days we’re probably talking 20,000 shoppers.”

Some shoppers said they did expect the large crowds, but they’d rather wait in line than to leave their house during and after the storm.

“Glad I don’t have to go anywhere,” Erin Triantos said. “So yeah get some food and hunker down.”