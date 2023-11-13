OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — If you were at the Oak Park Mall on Sunday, when a suspected shoplifter fired a gun, then Overland Park police want your help.

Detectives are asking anyone with video or pictures of the incident to send that evidence to the police department.

FOX4 asked police about safety at Oak Park Mall, while foot traffic ramps up ahead of the holidays.

Shoppers said they’re on high alert after Overland Park Police said a shoplifter fired a gun near the food court at Oak Park Mall.

“We have detectives assigned to Oak Park Mall,” Officer John Lacy said. “There is a police station inside Oak Park Mall.”

Lacy said two men tried to steal merchandise from a store inside Oak Park Mall. It happened on Sunday afternoon at about 4:15 p.m.

He said the suspects ran, trying to leave through the food court doors before three undercover detectives confronted the men.

Lacy said one man got ahold of a detective’s firearm and pulled the trigger.

“The people that were inside the food court did an awesome job,” Lacy said. “Some of them got down on their knees, some ducked, some laid down. That’s what we want them to do.”

He said nobody was hurt. Detectives grabbed the shooter, and the other man ran. Minutes later, Lacy said officers caught up with the other man on 95th Street.

As the holiday season ramps up and the number of people at the mall is expected to increase, Lacy wants shoppers to feel safe.

“On Black Friday, we may see well up to 5-6 plain clothes detectives around,” Lacy said. “You may see several police officers around in uniform.”

The mall has security and cameras. Lacy said in the past, they’ve also pulled school recourse officers to secure the mall.

“So, the mall is very, very safe,” Lacy said.

Lacy encourages shoppers to stay vigilant and contact the store manager or police if they see something suspicious.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” Lacy said.

Police said both suspects have been taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information or pictures, call Overland Park Police at 913-344-8750 or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.