Shoppers stocking up on disinfectants and toilet paper, leaving some store shelves bare

LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — Many store shelves are empty as shoppers stock up on hand sanitizers, soap and even toilet paper.

Ongoing concerns over the spread of coronavirus continue to spark as both Kansas and Missouri officials announced patients with COVID-19 had been admitted for treatment in their states.

The level of demand for products that will help is growing.

Managers at the Hy-Vee location on Ward Road in Lee’s Summit said more and more customers are shopping for disinfecting wipes, cleansers and other items meant to kill the coronavirus. Store director Matt Fast said his employees even designed a whole endcap for those items.

“We definitely knew the demand was growing,” Fast said. “With the first case in Kansas City area, I think it’s even more heightened now.”

Fast said even customer conversation turned to coronavirus this weekend.

While inventory in Fast’s store is fine, other metro retailers are scrambling to find more bleach, soaps and sanitizers.

“I don’t think it’s going to stop anytime soon, honestly,” Fast said. “It’s hard to tell what’s going to be next. As the cases get closer and closer to Kansas City and the case last week, it’s becoming more and more a concern to people, I think.”

While some customers are concerned, Lee’s Summit’s Joy Freed said she isn’t. She said she puts her faith in God that she’ll be fine.

“Illnesses come and illnesses go. You will get it if you’re going to get it, but I’m covered by the Lord and I don’t worry about it,” Freed said.

Fast said he’s working to stay on top of the demand for these items. He and his customers said concerns over COVID-19 aren’t to panic level yet. But if it gets there, they’ll be ready.