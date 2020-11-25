Shopping guide: Kansas City-area small businesses to support during the holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another holiday shopping season is here, and with the struggling economy, many people think it’s more important than ever to support small businesses.

Here is a list of some small businesses to consider when buying gifts for the holidays.

Gifts

Make in KC Marketplace: With six locations in the metro, Made in KC Marketplace will have something cool for you or your loved ones. They offer gifts that are unique to Kansas City, including wall art, clothing, canned goods, home decor and skin care products.

Fetch: If you want an edgy or quirky gift, Fetch is the place for you. Located in the West Bottoms, this store offers everything from screen print shirts to Snoop Dogg and Patrick Mahomes prayer candles to (slightly) in appropriate cards. They even have a candle called 2020. The scent? Dumpster fire.

A store named STUFF: This Brookside shop has a little something for everyone including clothing, baby and children’s items, crafts, fine art, jewelry, and because it’s 2020, masks.

Mid Coast Modern: This Westport gem offers handmade and modern jewelry, candles, art, cards and more. They also sell the ever-popular ‘Mahomes for the Holidays’ candle from Pickwick & Co. Candlemakers.

Raygun: Midwest-centric merch? Check. Patrick Mahomes gifts for the whole family? Check. Anything you could possibly want that’s KC-related? Double check. Raygun was actually founded in Iowa, but expanded to Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District in 2014. Their edgy T-shirt designs have gotten lots of press coverage, including here on FOX4.

Junque Drawer Studio: This quirky shop in Downtown Olathe is actually located inside of an old home. The shop has gifts for your car, toddler and grandma. They also offer painting classes and you can rent out the home for a retreat.

Home Decor

Golden & Pine: This Prairie Village shop specializes in furniture, home decor and gifts. Their ethically-sourced items include furniture for every room in the house, as well as textiles, holiday gifts and more.

Homesong market: Part home decor shop, part crafting workshop, this Brookside store focuses on secondhand and sustainable home goods. You can purchase secondhand rolling pins and quilts as well as sustainably made beeswax candles and embroidered ornaments. They also offer seasonal design workshops.

Jorjy: Jorjy offers home design services. They also sell everything to spruce up your space from home accents to tableware and glassware to leather goods and perfume.

The Painted Sofa: Located in the historic West Bottoms, The Painted Sofa offers a unique selection of vintage and new home decor, furnishings and textiles. They also offer classes on refinishing furniture, cabinets and doors.

Urban Mining: If you love vintage and Mid-Century Modern design, this is the shop for you. Urban Mining Urban offers a wide selection of vintage furniture, artwork, clothing and decor at affordable prices. Urban Mining is open every First Friday weekend.

Vintage & Antique

River Market Antiques: River Market Antiques has four floors of vintage finds. Everything from rare furniture to ashtrays to records and collectible toys. If you remember it from your childhood, River Market Antiques probably has it for sale. They also have a basement full of vintage clothing.

Good JuJu: Good JuJu is known as the West Bottoms’ original antique store. Open every First Friday weekend, Good JuJu offers a mix of old and new items, including vintage holiday decor, upcycled furniture, records, artisan soaps and handcrafted items.

Westside Storey: Westside Storey has gifts for the sports lover in your life. They have a wide selection of vintage and new sportswear. They also sell children’s clothing and vintage jewelry.

Peaches Vintage Collective: This is a new shop located at 27th and Troost. They specialize in vintage women’s clothing and locally curated gifts.

Plants

Paradise Garden Club: Stepping into this Crossroads plant shop is like visiting the Sonoran Desert and the Amazon Rainforest all at once – or at least getting a glimpse of the plants that thrive there. They sell several forms of cactuses and tropical plants, plus they offer plant activity kits.

Larry’s Nursery: Larry’s Nursery in Riverside has been a mainstay of the KC plant scene for nearly 40 years. They specialize in growing rare and exotic plants and pride themselves on selling at affordable prices.

Virgil’s Plant Shop: This is a plant shop…and a plant bus. You can find the physical location at 27th and Troost, but if you want your plants to come on wheels, they’ll do that too. You can keep up with their location on their website and social media accounts. They also offer photo shoots in the plant bus.

High and Dry Cactus Co: The American Southwest has arrived in this KCK shop. High and Dry Cactus Co. offers a wide array of curated plants from the high desert. You can book an appointment to shop in store. Photo shoot sessions are also available.

Food & Drink

Christopher Elbow Chocolates: Chocolatier Christopher Elbow is a mainstay in Kansas City. His unique chocolates and confections make great stocking stuffers. Gift bundles are available as well as holiday flavors like Pear Cinnamon Caramel and Port Wine Fig.

Andre’s Confiserie Suisse: European chocolates came to Kansas City when this shop opened in 1955. Founded by André and Elsbeth Bollier, the business is now run by their children, who both trained in Switzerland. In addition to chocolates and candies, Andre’s also offers quiche and coffee cake.

The Better Cheddar: This is your place for meats, cheeses and specialty foods. The Better Cheddar has two locations in the metro. They offer pantry favorites and sell ‘isolation kits’ which also double as great gift baskets for the holiday.

Heavenly Olive Oils & Vinegars: The perfect gift for the cooking lover in your life. Heavenly Olive Oils & Vinegars sells every type of oil you can think of, including butter, blood orange, Tuscan herb and Persian lime infused olive oils.

Bliss Books & Wine: Founded by book and wine-loving sisters, this Kansas City shop has a large selection of new and used books, as well as wine pairings. They also offer virtual book fairs and discussions.