Shops in Kansas City begin offering deals for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As more people become eligible for COVID-19 shots and some residents begin returning to restaurants, some shops in the metro are incentivizing those with vaccine cards to return by offering them special deals.

The specials vary between length and criteria, but they all have one thing in common. You need to provide proof that you are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Specific to Kansas City, Westport Flea Market is offering a buy-one-get-one burger deal. Anyone who shows up with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card can receive the offer. Any shot will do, and diners only need one, regardless of the type of shot.

The deal starts on Thursday, March 25. It lasts through the end of 2021.

On a larger scale, popular Crossroads arcade bar Up-Down is offering free tokens to anyone who is fully vaccinated. Patrons will get 20 free tokens if they visit 21 days after their final dose.

“We are grateful to everyone for taking this important step to protect the community and help Up-Down return to normal,” the bar stated on Facebook.

The special is part of a multi-store initiative called “Tokens for Poke’ns.” The offer is good all summer long and requires proof via the vaccination card.

Bigger brand names are even a part of the growing deal trend. Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut every day for people who provide a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The deal started on Monday, March 22 and lasts through the end of 2021. Krispy Kreme has shops in Merriam, Kansas City, Kansas and Overland Park.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

These specials, three over the past three days, are likely the first of many to come as businesses look to attract people back and more residents get their immunization opportunity.

In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said all adult residents will have to ability to get the shot by April 9. Vaccinations will open to people who qualify for Phase 2 on March 29. The last phase will make everyone eligible.

Meanwhile, Kansas moved forward with Phase 3 and Phase 4 of their vaccine rollout plan. The combined phases will cover about 600,000 of the state’s 2.9 million residents, including a variety of work sectors and most ages of people with health conditions.