Woman injured in shooting at Kansas City Denny’s restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Denny’s location Monday morning.

Officers were called to the restaurant along Interstate 70 at Blue Ridge Cutoff shortly after 9:30 a.m. The restaurant is across the highway from the Truman Sports Complex.

They say a woman in her 20s was injured in the shooting. She is stabilized, but has critical injuries.

Officers are still looking for the shooter and a reason for the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and we will bring you additional information as it becomes available.

