LEAWOOD, Kan. — A Leawood, Kansas police detective escaped without injuries after shots were fired during a stolen vehicle investigation.

Leawood police say detectives were in Kansas City, Missouri near E. 38th Street and Wabash where they found an occupied stolen vehicle that had been taken early Monday morning.

The detectives contacted the Kansas City Police Department and continued following the stolen vehicle until KCPD officers could arrive.

Around 2 p.m., the driver of the stolen vehicle stopped and fired shots at a detective in an unmarked car, according to police.

Neither the detective or bystanders were hit. The detective did not shoot back, according to police.

KCPD officers located the suspect vehicle minute slater and stopped it.

The investigation is ongoing as Leawood police works with KCPD on the incident.