Shots fired at officer in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are on scene at US-24 Highway and N Jennings Road in Independence in response to shots fired at an officer.

No suspect has been located by police and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Kansas City police, Sugar Creek police and the Jackson County, MO Sheriff’s Office assisted the Independence Police Department in response. Sheriff’s office confirmed they had cleared the scene, but the remaining departments were still there.

This is a breaking story and FOX4 will update as new details come in.