Shots fired at Walmart in Overland Park, police say; no one injured

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police responded to reports of shots fired Monday at a Walmart in Overland Park, shutting the store down.

The incident happened at the Walmart at East Frontage Road and Farley Street, not far from Interstate 35 and 75th Street.

Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said no one was hit by the gunfire. It’s not yet clear if the shots were fired inside or outside the building.

.@OverlandPark_PD at Walmart off East Feontage RD. Responding to call of shots fired. No ambulances at scene. Police interviewing people leaving the parking lot. Continuing to seek info on situation @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/MpSiEKgCI5 — Jacob Kittilstad (@reporterjlk) March 29, 2021

Lacy said they believe the shots fired were the result of a group of people arguing with each other. There is no immediate information on a suspect description or if an arrest has been made yet.

Police have shut the Walmart down and are interviewing people as they leave the parking lot.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information. This story will be updated.

