Shots fired between suspect and officers in Overland Park, police say

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Shots were fired between one person and police officers after the officers were called to a shopping center early Christmas morning, according to police.

About 2 a.m., Overland Park police were called to 9294 Metcalf Ave. in regard to a business alarm. Police said officers found evidence of a burglary at the store, which appears to be the Micro Center, a computer store located within the Regency Park Shopping Center.

During a search of the area, police said a suspect tried to run away. As police officers pursued the suspect on foot, the suspect allegedly “turned and fired on them” around 4:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

The news release stated that the officers fired shots in return. Police have not said how many officers were involved in the incident.

Police said the suspect continued to flee but was then arrested in a nearby apartment community.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for an examination and was then booked into the Johnson County jail. Charges have not yet been filed in the case.

The investigation was ongoing Friday.