INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is responding to reports of shots fired at Walmart on South Bogler Road in Independence, Missouri.

According to police, it is not an active shooter situation. People were outside the store fighting and someone shot a gun. That person has been taken into custody.

Some people taken to hospital after the fight.

Few details are available at this time. FOX4 will update this story as they become available.

