Shots fired into Lenexa residence, suspect in custody

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police took a suspect into custody after reports of shots fired into a residence in the 13500 block of West 82nd Street.

No injuries were reported at the residence.

A suspect was located near 95th Street and Interstate 35 at a hotel in Lenexa, police said.

Info regarding shooting this morning in Lenexa. pic.twitter.com/IieOVtiiRZ — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) January 8, 2021

The suspect fled in a vehicle and was pursued and eventually caught in the 4500 block of West 74th Street in Prairie Village.

The Lenexa Police Department received assistance from the Prairie Village Police Department while taking the suspect into custody.

There is an ongoing investigation. FOX4 will update this story with any new details that become available.