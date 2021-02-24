Shots fired near kids, bricks thrown at officers: Kansas City police detail sideshow bust

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have released more information on a big sideshow bust in the urban core last night, involving shots fired near an active youth baseball game.

On Feb. 23, the Kansas City Police Department said they received several reports of sideshow activity across the city, including near the T-Mobile Center downtown, on the Paseo and on Front Street in the East Bottoms. Callers reported “street racers, dangerous driving and shots fired,” according to a statement from KCPD’s Capt. David Jackson.

He stated one report said racers fired shots at the intersection Truman and Paseo, near an ongoing baseball game at the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy.

Officers finally caught up with the group near 17th Street and Manchester Trafficway. Police were able to corral several drivers over stop sticks.

Jackson said people threw bricks at officers off of the 23rd Street overpass along Manchester. No injuries were reported.

Overall, police wrote 67 tickets and towed 18 vehicles, according to Capt. Jackson’s statement. They also recovered a gun and a stolen vehicle.