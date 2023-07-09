SHAWNEE, Kan. — Four people were taken into custody after shots were fired near Shawnee Mission Northwest High School Saturday night.

The Shawnee Police Department was called to the area around 7:30 p.m. to investigate..

According to SPD, there were two vehicles involved in the shooting. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.

Officers later found the cars and the individuals involved and took them into custody without incident. Criminal charges haven’t been filed yet, FOX4 won’t identify any suspects until they’re charged.

At this time there are no known injuries, according to SPD. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is encouraged to call the department at (913) 631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.