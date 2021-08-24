Shots fired near Warren Hills Elementary in Liberty prompts temporary lockdown

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Place Liberte Drive on reports of shots fired.

The call came in at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a work crew in the area that heard the shots and told a nearby neighbor.

The shots prompted a temporary lockdown of Warren Hills Elementary a half-mile away. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.

Police say the shots are believed to have come from a blue Dodge Magnum with black wheels. The vehicle had dark tinted windows and a full moon sticker on the back window.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.