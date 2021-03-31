Shots fired outside Manhattan, Kansas mall, one person injured

MANHATTAN, Kan. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired outside a mall in Manhattan, Kansas Wednesday evening.

Riley County officers responded to the Manhattan Town Center just before 5:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired outside of a Dillard’s store.

When officers arrived on scene they located a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man that were involved in an isolated altercation with a 33-year-old man, who was later located at another scene.

The 33-year-old man was found to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a Topeka hospital for his injuries.

Officer with the Riley County Police Department are still on the scene as this remains an active investigation.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

RCPD said there is no danger to the public.

