Should we be wearing masks? Are those homemade masks helpful? Local doctor answers your coronavirus questions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D'Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

In the video above Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions:

How critical is it to practice social distancing even though Missouri has not issued state-wide stay-at-home order?

Missouri's number of cases is expected to peak in May. Why is that?

What is the new antibody test we keep hearing about?

Should we be wearing masks? And, are those homemade masks helpful?