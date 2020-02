BELTON, Mo. — Check those lottery tickets!

According to the Missouri Lottery, Rush Hour 2 in Belton, Missouri sold a winning Show Me Cash ticket for Wednesday’s drawing.

The convenience store is along 58-Highway near Holmes Road.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 1-6-18-23-24, for a grand prize of $194,000

More than 11,000 other players won a prize in this drawing. The other prizes range from $1 to $250.

The winners have until Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 to claim their prize.