‘Show Me Showdown’ democratic candidate event cancelled after most drop out of the race

Pictures (Left to right) of Mike Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Democratic Party of Missouri has cancelled its event planned for Sunday, March 8 after the majority of the candidates have dropped from the race

“The field has narrowed significantly,” the party said in a statement. “There are now too few candidates to make a candidate showcase event viable.”

The party announced the event, which they called the “Show Me Showdown,” just a week ago on Feb. 25. This was before several expected top contenders, like Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg, all dropped their 2020 presidential bid.

Anyone who bought tickets to the “Show Me Showdown” is able to get their money refunded.

Bloomberg was the most recent candidate to leave the race after a disappointing Super Tuesday. His departure and endorsement of Joe Biden leaves a clear front runner battle between the former Vice President and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden announced he is still planning to come to Kansas City for a rally, which will now be held on Saturday, March 7 at the National WWI Museum.