Show of support: Johnson County Sheriff’s employees shave heads to celebrate coworker

OLATHE, Kan. — Once you work at The Johnson Co. sheriff’s office, you’re part of a family. A group of two sergeants and three deputies proved that Monday.

The five employees shaved their heads in support of Erika Colacicco. The 49 year-old Administrative Assistant at the office was diagnosed with breast cancer in July. Colacicco returned to work last week. These pictures are provided by the Sheriff’s office.

After half a year of chemo and multiple surgeries, Colacicco received her last treatment on February 26th and is now in remission. She will have her final surgery on March 31st.

She says she’s now using her experience to show other women the importance of annual screenings