KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas families say “sideshows” are again a nightly occurrence at their favorite riverside park.

In video shot Monday night at a home about a mile from Kaw Point Park one can hear a car burning rubber in the distance. Tuesday, FOX4 saw skid marks all over the park’s lot and the nearby Loomis property.

Leo Eilts of Strawberry Hill says he hears it all the time.

“[It’s] basically every night at some point,” Eilts said.

The group Friends of Kaw Point Park says they’re used to cleaning up after the incidents like when they say a car plowed into their building. Now, they’re taking steps for added safety.

“We’ve secured a grant to attain a license plate reader, and we are looking to update our security cameras,” member Christy Ubelaker said. “It’d be great to use the money for other things, for tourism, for people to enjoy the park, so yeah it’s disappointing.”

Disappointing, but nothing new, neighbors say.

FOX4 News showed you video from sideshows at the same park in 2020.

“Starting about Wednesday evening you could hear the tires screeching about all night,” said Carlos Almendra, who used to live in Strawberry Hill. “It’ll lead up to gunfire pretty much in the later mornings.”

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said a new city ordinance allows them to ticket spectators of sideshows and they’ve been actively doing so.

In a statement, KCKPD said: “The KCKPD has adopted a no tolerance policy regarding these events. That means anyone caught participating in sideshows or burnouts, will be cited; there will be no warnings.”

“In the past 60 days the KCKPD has executed several successful enforcement operations on large scale sideshow events.”

“While numerous citations were issued, we understand that drivers doing burnouts and smaller exhibitions remain an ongoing safety concern and quality of life concern for residents in a number of neighborhood within our City. As we plan future enforcement operations, we encourage residents to continue to make reports through 911 for active situations or non-emergency dispatch for previous events.”

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office oversees the park. They sent this to FOX4 Tuesday: “Over the years there have been incidents which has led to the park being closed after hours and it still that way today. As far as traffic enforcement around the park you will need to reach out to the Kansas City Kansas Police Department.”

Kaw Point Park’s posted hours are 7 a.m to 10 p.m. daily.

“I think it needs to be heavily patrolled and taken seriously because someone is going to get hurt or killed,” Eilts said.