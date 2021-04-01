Sidewalk talk: Royals fans try to pronounce players’ names

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whit Merrifield’s name might roll off the tongue, but a couple Royals players’ pronunciations are causing issues for some fans.

FOX4’s Nick Vasos hit the streets to talk with a few people in blue to see if they could say the names Adalberto Mondesi and Andrew Benintendi.

The Royals announced on March 31 that Mondesi would be on the injured list. The move is retroactive to March 30, meaning Mondesi could be eligible to return on April 8.

Benintendi is new to the Royals this year off of a three-way trade. He comes from the Boston Red Sox as an outfielder. He was a part of the Boston team that won the 2018 World Series.