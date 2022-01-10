Signage added to park Mahomes’ foundation funded as city plans MLK Jr. event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews continue to add finishing touches to the 15 and the Mahomies Playground at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park.

KC Parks recently installed the “Dr.” and “Jr.” portions of the civil rights activist’s name next to the playground. King’s name now stands out in large letters painted bright red and blue.

The signage was added leading up to an event planned to honor the activist on Jan. 17, which is the federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

KC Parks is planning a 2.5-mile nature walk through part of the community. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the park, located at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Woodland Ave. The walk will end at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center.

Following the walk, participants are asked to join KC Parks Ambassadors for a day of service by helping clean up along the banks of Brush Creek.

Anyone interested in the event and service day is asked to register. Parking is available at the park and shuttle service between the Cultural Heritage Center and park will be available. Dogs on leashes are also welcome but will not be allowed inside the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center.

The playground opened Aug. 29, 2021, which was 53 years since King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. Patrick Mahomes and his “15 and the Mahomies Foundation” made the project possible by donating $1 million to build it.

The playground is available to children of all abilities. During the planning process, Mahomes and the foundation said they also envisioned a park and playground where all children could be safe, have fun and learn about the civil rights movement and King’s legacy.