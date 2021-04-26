Signs of above-average warmth in Kansas City for early May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hopefully you were able to get out last weekend and enjoy some warmer temperatures. We had highs of 68 and 76 Saturday and Sunday, and we’re already close to 80 degrees midday Monday. Highs to start the week will boost into the low and mid 80s, thanks to a solid southerly wind today and tomorrow. It’s another taste of summer! That wind could be a nuisance with 40-plus mph gusts today.

Recorded high temperatures in April. Red numbers are above-average. Blue are below-average. Yellow is average.

So, we’re starting to finally see a turnaround from what was a cool middle of April. From the 12th to the 23rd of this month, high temperatures were spread throughout the 40, 50s, and low 60s. Morning lows were chilly in the 30s most of those nights, and even dropped below freezing on the morning of the 22nd. That 12-day stretch (12th-23rd) was the fourth-coldest ever on record. Interesting enough, we recorded something similar for the same set of days in 2020, as that year came in ninth place.

April 12th-23rd, 2021 was the 4th coldest on record. The same period was 9th coldest in 2020.

Now, as we wrap April this week and look to May 1 on Saturday, long-range models and outlooks are showing a much warmer start to the new month. Even with rain and storm chances increasing with our next cold front, highs will only fall to 70 (upper 60s at the coldest) in the next seven days after the rain passes and the cooler air locks in overhead.

Our Long Ranger as of 12 PM Monday the 26th

Average high temperatures for the first two days of May are 70 and 71 degrees, respectively. So we’re already starting May about 10 degrees above average come Saturday & Sunday. The warmer weather looks to continue for the second week of the month as well, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

Our area may enjoy some warmer-than-normal weather into mid-May.

Now there will obviously be some dips in this warm trend with rounds of cold fronts and storms between now and then, but overall, we should be able to get outside and enjoy above-average temps in the coming weeks.

