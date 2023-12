LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing 73-year-old man.

Jerry Dean Adams was last heard from on Dec. 11 but was reported missing on Dec. 19. Adams is believed to be driving a white 2002 Chevrolet full-size van with Kansas tag 008MFS.

The van was last seen leaving Lawrence on Dec. 11. around 9:15 a.m.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts or his vehicle location is urged to call 911.