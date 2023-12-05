LIBERTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory on Tuesday for a missing 81-year-old man.

Bert Torrey was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near N.E. 77th Street and Nebo Hills Road in Liberty.

Officials said the 81-year-old, who has dementia and diabetes, left his residence without his medication and has not been in contact with anyone.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Torrey has a maroon 2015 Chrysler 200 with the Missouri license plate NA4X4N, but it’s unknown where the car was last seen.

Torrey is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 270 pounds with white hair, a white beard, gray eyes, an unknown color shirt, a black coat, blue jean overalls and brown work boots.

Anyone who sees Torrey or with information is asked to call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3700.