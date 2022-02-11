UPDATE: Blue Springs police is reporting that 82-year-old Norman Arnold has been returned to his home and is safe.

***

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police have issued an endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 82-year-old man who might now be in Kansas.

Norman Arnold left his home on N.W. 11th Street in Blue Springs around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

At some point, Arnold, who has dementia, contacted his wife and indicated he did not know where he was. A locator on his phone showed him in Lane, Kansas, before his phone went dead.

Blue Springs police said his family is extremely worried. Arnold is also without needed medications.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately or the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.

