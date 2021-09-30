SILVER ALERT: 63-year-old woman missing out of Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A silver alert has been issued for a 63-year-old woman missing out of Lee’s Summit.

Evelyn Bruce was last seen near 2252 NE Town Centre at 8 p.m. on September 29.

Bruce is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair, brown eye. She was last seen wearing a black wig, pink coat, leopard print shirt and leggings.

She is diagnosed with dementia, diabetes and epilepsy, according to police, and her family is worried for her safety as she does not have required medication with her.

Anyone who sees Bruce or knows where she is is urged to call 911 immediately.

