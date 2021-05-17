SILVER ALERT: 71-year-old woman reported missing in Gladstone

UPDATE: Janet Schull-Christenson has been found safe.

🚨Janet has been located and is safe🚨 Thank you for all your help and shares. — Gladstone MO Police (@gladstonedpsmo) May 17, 2021

EARLIER: GLADSTONE, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding a 71-year-old woman who disappeared early this morning, May 17.

Janet Shull-Christenson was last seen at 2:46 a.m. at N.E. 64th Street and N. Prospect in Gladstone, Missouri. Police have issued a Silver Alert.

Shull-Christenson is described as having shoulder-length gray hair, standing about 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighing about 134 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt and black tennis shoes with white soles. She has black and turquoise-trimmed glasses.

Police ask anyone who finds her to call 911.

