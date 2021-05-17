SILVER ALERT: 71-year-old woman reported missing in Gladstone

UPDATE: Janet Schull-Christenson has been found safe.
EARLIER: GLADSTONE, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding a 71-year-old woman who disappeared early this morning, May 17.
Janet Shull-Christenson was last seen at 2:46 a.m. at N.E. 64th Street and N. Prospect in Gladstone, Missouri. Police have issued a Silver Alert.
Shull-Christenson is described as having shoulder-length gray hair, standing about 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighing about 134 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt and black tennis shoes with white soles. She has black and turquoise-trimmed glasses.
Police ask anyone who finds her to call 911.