KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police department has issued a silver alert for Michael James.

James is 78-years old and suffers from dementia. He was last seen near the 1600 block of N. 74th Ct. in Kansas City, Kansas on Monday, around 5:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, overall jeans with patches and white shoes.

He was driving a silver Toyota pickup with a KS tag 112 MTT. You are asked to call 911 if seen.

FOX4 will update you as more details come along.