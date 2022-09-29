KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old woman last seen at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Rita Penn was last seen in the 4300 block of NW 79th Street wearing all red pajamas, red shoes and a red knit cap.

She stands 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Penn’s family told police that they last saw her getting ready for bed Wednesday night. At 3:45 a.m., a family member noticed her bedroom light was and bedroom window open, but Penn was not inside the room.

She does not have a cell phone and has medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone who sees Penn is urged to call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5220.

