HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man last heard from at 4 p.m. on Monday in Higginsville.

Guy Stanley is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs about 108 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

According to police, Stanley suffers from dementia and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Police say Stanley left a voice message to his niece at about 4:00 p.m. on Monday. When someone arrived at his residence to check on him at 11:30 p.m., his 2002 silver Dodge Durango was not in the driveway.

The vehicle has tags RESE0Z.

According to the family, Stanley is not known to leaved Higginsville or stay out overnight.

Anyone who sees Stanley, his vehicle or knows the whereabouts of either is urged to call 911 or the Higginsville Police Department at 660-584-2104.