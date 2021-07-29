SILVER ALERT: Coffey County looking for missing Leroy, KS man last seen Wednesday

LEROY, Kan. — The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Leroy, Kansas, man who was last believed to be at his residence Wednesday morning.

Rickie Allen Sluder, 70, is 6-foot-2-inches tall, 300 pounds, has dark hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Sluder is a diabetic and does not have his medication.

Sluder is believed to be driving a tan 2002 Mercury Sable with Kansas disabled tag A8569.

Anyone with information about where Sluder is, is urged to contact 911 or the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office at 620-364-2123 immediately.