UPDATE: KCK man has been found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City, Kansas police said the missing man has been found safe.

Good news! Mr. Fairchild has been located and is safe! — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) June 5, 2021

BEFORE: The KCK Police are asking for help from the public to locate Gilbert “Charles” Fairchild.

Fairchild, 75-years-old, was last seen driving away from his home in the 8700 block of Haskell Ave.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other medical issues. He drives a gold, 2007 Hyndai Entourage, Kansas tag 094 JBS.

He was last seen wearing a bomber jacket, jeans and a blue and white checkered shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.