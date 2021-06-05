UPDATE: KCK man has been found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City, Kansas police said the missing man has been found safe.
BEFORE: The KCK Police are asking for help from the public to locate Gilbert “Charles” Fairchild.
Fairchild, 75-years-old, was last seen driving away from his home in the 8700 block of Haskell Ave.
He suffers from Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other medical issues. He drives a gold, 2007 Hyndai Entourage, Kansas tag 094 JBS.
He was last seen wearing a bomber jacket, jeans and a blue and white checkered shirt.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.