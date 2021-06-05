UPDATE: KCK man has been found safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City, Kansas police said the missing man has been found safe.

BEFORE: The KCK Police are asking for help from the public to locate Gilbert “Charles” Fairchild.

Fairchild, 75-years-old, was last seen driving away from his home in the 8700 block of Haskell Ave.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other medical issues. He drives a gold, 2007 Hyndai Entourage, Kansas tag 094 JBS.

He was last seen wearing a bomber jacket, jeans and a blue and white checkered shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News