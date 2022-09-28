INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 62-year-old man who was last seen leaving his residence Wednesday morning.

Police said William Wilson was last seen on foot in the 2600 block of S. Berry Road in Independence.

He is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 155 lbs.

William was wearing a multi-colored long sleeved shirt with a blue under shirt, blue shorts and gray shoes.

He is autistic, bi-polar and schizophrenic, according to police.

Police ask if you see Williams call 911 so officers can help get him reunited with family.

