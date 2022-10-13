KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is issuing a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Jesus Rodriquez-Fialllo was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near James A Reed Road and Overhill Road.

He is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket and red tennis shoes.

KCPD said he has dementia and family is concerned for his well-being.

If located police ask that you call (816) 234-5220 or call 911.

