Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Pleasant Hill man

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department for a missing 66-year-old Pleasant Hill man.

Officials say Dennis Ray Knifong had contact with his daughter on June 20, 2021 and has not made contact with her since.

He’s described as standing 6’1″ and weighs 165 lbs. He has white hair and blue eyes.

He’s reported to have high blood pressure and a check of his residence indicated he does not have his required medication.

His vehicle is described as a black 2000 Chevrolet Blazer bearing unknown registration.

Anyone seeing the missing person, vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 660-885-5587.