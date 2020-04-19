Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Raytown woman who has multiple medical conditions

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department has issued an endangered Silver Alert for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 8131 Harris Avenue.

Police said Jean Anne Burton left her home Saturday en route to Lee’s Summit and failed to arrive at her destination.

Burton is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 138 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She has been diagnosed with depression, bi-polar disorder and heart condition.

Her vehicle is described as a dark red unknown year Hyundai Sonata bearing , Missouri license plate PS0N1J, last seen en route to Lee’s Summit via unknown routes of travel.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.