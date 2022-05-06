CLAYCOMO, Mo. — The Claycomo Police Department has issued a Silver Alert Friday for a missing 68-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Daniel J. Wiley signed himself out of the North Kansas City Hospital Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 a.m., according to police. His family has not had contact with or been able to locate him.

Wiley is described as standing 5-foot-2 and weighs 148 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

His vehicle is described as a black and tan 2010 Ford Explorer with the Missouri license plate 3MGE92. The SUV has body damage and the passenger mirror is hanging.

Anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Claycomo Police Department at 816-781-7373.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.