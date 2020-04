OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are attempting to locate a 68-year-old man last seen at his home around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Police said John Murphy has grey hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5’9″ and weighs 160 pounds.

He may be driving a white Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 012ENY. The vehicle

has an SPCA sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.