KANSAS CITY, Kan.— A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year old man from Kansas City, Kansas.

Larry Greene was last seen Thursday, Aug. 18 around 6 p.m. near KU Medical Center.

He is 5’8, black, with brown eyes, gray hair, wears glasses and has dementia. His wardrobe is unknown at the time. If you believe you have seen him you are asked to call 911.

