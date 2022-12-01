SADALIA, Mo. — The Sedalia Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

Police said Melody Porter Odonnell was last seen at 1 p.m. Wednesday getting into an unknown vehicle near E. 6th Street and S. Montgomery Avenue.

She is described as standing 5’0″ and weighs 215 lbs. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is wearing a green winter coat.

Police said she is without necessary medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Sedalia Police Department at (660) 826-8100.

