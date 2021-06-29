Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Independence woman with various medical issues

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued Tuesday for a 70-year-old Independence woman who is reported to have various medical issues.

Police said Blanche M. Merryman left her home in the 1000 block of N. Cottage Avenue at an unknown time Tuesday. She is believed to have left on foot in an unknown direction.

She has mobility issues and walks very slowly, according police.

Merryman is described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 180s pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.

The clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600.