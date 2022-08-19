KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

Rozena Jackson was last seen Aug. 5 in the area of E. 32nd Street and Montgall Avenue. She made contact with family by phone on Aug. 6.

Police said she hasn’t been diagnosed by a medical professional, but Jackson’s family believes she suffers from early stages of a diminished mental capacity. Jackson also has other medical conditions that require medication and treatment.

Jackson is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 180 pounds with black/gray hair with brown eyes. Officials don’t know what clothing she was last wearing, but she usually carries a black purse and wears a scarf on her head.

Police said Jackson doesn’t drive; she usually travels by bus.

If located, please contact KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

