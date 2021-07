KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Police said Jesse Wilson was last seen at noon Friday at 4885 Eastwood Trafficway.

He was reported to be in a 2010 Silver Toyota Matrix with a black hood and may be trying to go to the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Wilson is described as standing 6’0″ and weighs 129 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has Alzheimer’s and is easily confused.

If located, please call 911.