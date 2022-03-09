GRANDVIEW, Mo — The Grandview Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man with early onset dementia.

Police said Raymond Thompson left his home at 7501 E. 134th Terrace and was en route to Menards in Belton, Missouri but had not been heard from since.

Thompson is described as standing 6’4″ and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, is wearing a black puffy jacket and dark blue jogging pants. He also wears glasses.

His vehicle is a gray 2009 Volvo XC90 bearing MO, RD5U6Y.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Grandview police at (816)-316-4980.