PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Police said Jeffrey B. Boyer was last seen wearing a green and white checkered shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and possibly a baseball cap. He left his home in Prairie Village before noon Thursday, driving a maroon 2002 Isuzu Trooper, KS license 427BEV.

He is 5’6″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913/642-6868 or their local law enforcement agency.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.