GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Gladstone Police Department for a 76-year-old woman who is in the early stages of dementia.

Gladstone police reports Rebecca Turner was last seen leaving her driveway in Gladstone. She made contact with a family member around 10:30 a.m. stating she was east of Des Moines, Iowa and has not made it to her destination of Iowa City.

Turner is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 210 lbs. She has white hair and blue eyes. Clothing is unknown.

She is driving a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu bearing Missouri, RC2R0Y last seen in the area east of Des Moines, Iowa.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 or call the Gladstone Police Department at (816) 436-3550, extension 7.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.