UPDATE: KCPD says she has been located and is safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman diagnosed with dementia.

The Kansas City Police Department issued the advisory following a missing adult incident for Sandra J. Riley near E. 77th Street and Prospect Avenue at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Riley left her home and has not returned.

Riley is described as standing 5’8″ and weighs 210 lbs. She has gray hair, hazel eyes, is wearing a “Sponge bob” t-shirt, light blue sweatpants and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5220.

