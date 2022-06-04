UPDATE: Missing 79-year-old Missouri man found safe.

—

HOLDEN, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Holden, Missouri.

Eugene Ogle Culbertson, 79, was last seen at 417 NW Road in Holden at around 8:38 p.m. on Friday driving a white 2004 Ford Expedition with license plate number LE2B1X.

Culbertson is 6 feet tall, weighs 280 pounds, has reddish-brown hair, and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a green funnel shirt, blue jeans, and a belt with a metal belt buckle.

Culbertson was confused and could not recognize his wife. He stated he wanted to go to his parent’s home who has been deceased for many years.

Anyone who sees Culbertson is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at 660-747-2265.

